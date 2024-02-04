News you can trust since 1877
37 brilliant pictures of buoyant faithful celebrating Portsmouth sweeping aside Northampton Town - gallery

Pompey fans enjoyed the biggest home win of the season in the league as Northampton were swept aside.
By Jordan Cross
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 11:20 GMT

And the Fratton faithful once again made themselves heard as a crowd of 19,254 turned out. Check out our gallery as News photographer, Jason Brown, captured events on and off the pitch.

Check out our brilliant gallery as Pompey fans roared their team on to victory over Northampton. Pics: Jason Brown.

1. Pompey gallery

Photo: Jason Brown

2. Pompey gallery

Photo: Jason Brown

3. Pompey gallery

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Pompey gallery

Photo: Jason Brown

