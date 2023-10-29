News you can trust since 1877
37 superb Portsmouth images of travelling Fratton faithful making their presence felt at Reading and celebrating important win: gallery

The Fratton faithful certainly got their money’s worth on their visit to Reading on Saturday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT

Five goals, a come-from-behind win, late first-half drama and a bit of tennis thrown into the mix – it was certainly a day out that those lucky enough to be there will hardly forget.

In total, 2,891 Blues fans made the trip and returned home knowing that John Mousinho’s side had opened up a six-point lead at the top of League One.

Here’s our favourite images from an unforgettable day. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know from these faces in the crowd.

Taking their seats before kick-off

1. Pompey fans at Reading

Taking their seats before kick-off Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey sold out their allocation of tickets for the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium

2. Pompey fans at Reading

Pompey sold out their allocation of tickets for the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans watched their side open up a six-point lead at the top of League One

3. Pompey fans at Reading

Pompey fans watched their side open up a six-point lead at the top of League One Photo: Jason Brown

Not a bad way to spend your Saturday afternoon

4. Pompey fans at Reading

Not a bad way to spend your Saturday afternoon Photo: Jason Brown

