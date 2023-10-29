37 superb Portsmouth images of travelling Fratton faithful making their presence felt at Reading and celebrating important win: gallery
The Fratton faithful certainly got their money’s worth on their visit to Reading on Saturday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT
Five goals, a come-from-behind win, late first-half drama and a bit of tennis thrown into the mix – it was certainly a day out that those lucky enough to be there will hardly forget.
In total, 2,891 Blues fans made the trip and returned home knowing that John Mousinho’s side had opened up a six-point lead at the top of League One.
Here’s our favourite images from an unforgettable day. See if you can spot yourself or someone you know from these faces in the crowd.
