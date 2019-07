Pitman, Dennis, Curtis and more were among the goals as the Blues stepped up their preparations for the upcoming League One season. Here are all the best pictures from last night’s win.

Ellis Harrison on the ball during Pompey's 11-0 win over UCD AFC Arnold Byrne Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

A cross comes into the box. Arnold Byrne Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

UCD AFC player on the ball Arnold Byrne Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Jamal Lowe on the ball in UCD AFC's box Arnold Byrne Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more