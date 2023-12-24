News you can trust since 1877
40 brilliant photos as Portsmouth faithful pack Fratton at start of festive period

The Fratton faithful were out in force at the start of the festive period.
By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT

A crowd of 18,412 turned out for the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood. As ever, our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture you and the day’s events. Can you see yourself in our gallery?

Pompey gallery

Check out our brilliant photos from Saturday's Pompey clash with Fleetwood. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo: Jason Brown

