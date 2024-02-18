And not since 2017 and Pompey’s League Two promotion season has the feelgood factor among the Fratton faithful been so high.

A grand total of 20,113 supporters were present inside the Blues’ old, but recently renovated ground. And apart from the 1,987 Royals fans who made the short journey to the south coast, all went home singing a merry tune as John Mousinho’s side took another important step towards the Championship.

The Pompey patrons enjoyed four home goals, with Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop all on the mark for the hosts. That’s ensured the Blues continue to lead the way for title honours, with just 13 games of an enthralling season remaining.

Unbelievably, Pompey have just six more Fratton Park games to come, with a promotion party hopefully incorporated into one of those fixtures.

In the meantime, our fantastic snapper, Jason Brown, has been capturing the buzz of excitment that’s getting stronger with every Blues goal and win.

Here’s his latest selection, with some brilliant pictures secured from Pompey’s Fratton Park victory over Reading. See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in the crowd as the Blues’ march towards the Championship continues.

20,113 fans were packed into Fratton Park as Pompey welcomed their biggest crowd into PO4 for more than 13 years

Some young autograph hunters wait for the players to arrive ahead of the Reading game

Joe Rafferty makes this fan's day