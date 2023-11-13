41 moving Portsmouth Remembrance Day images and Charlton Athletic drama as faithful returned to Fratton: gallery
Pompey marked Remembrance Day with their tribute to the fallen against Charlton Athletic.
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
It proved a moving occasion as both sides’ captains and members of the military laid a wreath before the kick-off, followed by the Last Post being played and an impeccably observed minute’s silence.
Plenty of drama ensued as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in front of the biggest crowd seen at PO4 in years.
Our photographer Jason Brown was once again there to capture events on a poignant day at Fratton Park.
1 / 11