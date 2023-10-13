Pompey fans will be cursing the international break!

With their team top of the table, unbeaten since March and John Mousinho picking up the latest manager of the month award, a stop in play is the last thing they want. It’s definitely so good being a Blues fan right now.

Supporters will also be revelling in their visits to Fratton Park this season with six wins and four draws amassed to date. Twenty Pompey goals have also been scored in that time, ensuring Fratton Park is currently the entertainment capital of League One.

The quality of some of the strikes against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night will back that up! Meanwhile, some of the images our photographer, Jason Brown, has captured at PO4 this season also demonstrate that Fratton Park is the place to be.

Each game we publish our favourite snaps of supporters as they follow their team home and away. So with no football this weekend because of international commitments within the Blues ranks, here’s 41 of our top images of Pompey fans living the moment and enjoying life at Fratton Park.

We can’t wait to capture more moments like these over the rest of the season. With the form Mousinho’s side is showing, there’s a good chance we will.

Enjoy your break this weekend!

1 . Pompey fans at Fratton Park Pompey's opening game of the season against Bristol Rovers was a washout Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans at Fratton Park It was still good to be back at Fratton Park, though. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans at Fratton Park Kusini Yengi's 90th-minute equaliser gave the home fans something to cheer. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales