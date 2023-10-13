News you can trust since 1877
41 superb images that capture the Portsmouth faithful loving their football and proving Fratton Park is the place to be this season: gallery

Pompey fans will be cursing the international break!
By Mark McMahon
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST

With their team top of the table, unbeaten since March and John Mousinho picking up the latest manager of the month award, a stop in play is the last thing they want. It’s definitely so good being a Blues fan right now.

Supporters will also be revelling in their visits to Fratton Park this season with six wins and four draws amassed to date. Twenty Pompey goals have also been scored in that time, ensuring Fratton Park is currently the entertainment capital of League One.

The quality of some of the strikes against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night will back that up! Meanwhile, some of the images our photographer, Jason Brown, has captured at PO4 this season also demonstrate that Fratton Park is the place to be.

Each game we publish our favourite snaps of supporters as they follow their team home and away. So with no football this weekend because of international commitments within the Blues ranks, here’s 41 of our top images of Pompey fans living the moment and enjoying life at Fratton Park.

We can’t wait to capture more moments like these over the rest of the season. With the form Mousinho’s side is showing, there’s a good chance we will.

Enjoy your break this weekend!

Pompey's opening game of the season against Bristol Rovers was a washout

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Pompey's opening game of the season against Bristol Rovers was a washout Photo: Jason Brown

It was still good to be back at Fratton Park, though.

2. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

It was still good to be back at Fratton Park, though. Photo: Jason Brown

Kusini Yengi's 90th-minute equaliser gave the home fans something to cheer.

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Kusini Yengi's 90th-minute equaliser gave the home fans something to cheer. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans enjoyed a 1-0 win over Exeter on their next trip back to Fratton Park on Tuesday, August 15.

4. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Pompey fans enjoyed a 1-0 win over Exeter on their next trip back to Fratton Park on Tuesday, August 15. Photo: Jason Brown

