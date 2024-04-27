42 cracking images as 1,095 members of the Portsmouth faithful keep the promotion party going at Lincoln: gallery

The Pompey fans had to set their alarms early to ensure they got to Lincoln in plenty of time ahead of today’s 12.30pm kick-off.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Apr 2024, 16:36 BST

But with the Blues’ promotion party still in full swing, an early morning reminder might not have been required in some instances!

Indeed, there’s no time to rest when the Blues are celebrating a title win.

A total of 1,095 members of the travelling Fratton faithful made the trek to the LNER Stadium – and they made their presence felt throughout the game. Clearly knowing their Saturdays won’t be the same for a few months as the season draws to a close, the Pompey fans made the most of their last game of the season.

As always, we wish everyone a safe return jounrney. In the meantime, see if you can spot yourself or a loved in the crowd at Lincoln.

1,095 Pompey fans packed out the away end at the LNER Stadium

1. Pompey fans at Lincoln

1,095 Pompey fans packed out the away end at the LNER Stadium Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
This Pompey fan is clearly an admirer of Kusini Yengi

2. Pompey fans at Lincoln

This Pompey fan is clearly an admirer of Kusini Yengi Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans enjoyed their final day out of the season at Lincoln

3. Pompey fans at Lincoln

Pompey fans enjoyed their final day out of the season at Lincoln Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The Pompey promotion party was still going at Sincil Bank on Saturday

4. Pompey fans at Lincoln

The Pompey promotion party was still going at Sincil Bank on Saturday Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:LincolnPompeyPortsmouthBluesLNER Stadium