News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

50 brilliant pictures of you roaring Portsmouth on to success this season: gallery

It’s been an impressive campaign to date for Pompey as they lead the way in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

And the Blues faithful have more than played their part in backing their team to success – both at home and on the road.

We’ve put together some of the images of you getting behind the boys this term in what we hope will yet be a memorable season, thanks to our photographer Jason Brown.

Pompey fans have backed their team brilliantly home and away so far this season.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans have backed their team brilliantly home and away so far this season. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans pay their respects on Remembrance Day against Charlton Athletic.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans pay their respects on Remembrance Day against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans pay their respects on Remembrance Day against Charlton Athletic.

3. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans pay their respects on Remembrance Day against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A young fan enjoys the late win over Carlisle

4. Pompey fan gallery

A young fan enjoys the late win over Carlisle Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyLeague OneJason BrownBlues