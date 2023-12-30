An impressive 1,335 Pompey fans made the Friday night trip to Exeter to watch the Blues in action.

The dedicated bunch weren't put off by the six-hour round trip that awaited them as they set off yesterday morning. But as they made their way home in the early hours of Saturday morning, there will have been many disappointed that the Blues were unable to secure their first win of the festive period and maintain their four-point lead at the top of the League One standings.

A goalless draw is what they were served up as John Mousinho's side struggled to convert their possession into clear-cut chances at St James Park. The draw means Pompey remain top of the pile as 2023 draws to a close. But there'll be hope that the New Year's Day game at Stevenage at Fratton Park kick-starts a promotion push that has faltered in recent games.

The Pompey fans will once again be out en masse for that game against Steve Evans' side. In the meantime, here's our favourite pics of the travelling Fratton faithful packed into the away end at Exeter. See if you can spot yourself or a loved one within the crowd.

