Pompey fans have been reacting to the frustrating 0-0 draw with Cheltenham.

Most weeks there are 20,000 referees at Fratton Park so I’m surprised more people didn’t put their hand up... #Pompey

@niallmcaughan

Rafferty, Sat: “There will be bumps in the road, and that’s when we need them even more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop, Tue: “The atmosphere was amazing. I can’t tell you what a difference that makes.”

Pompey fans, Sat: Booing a 0-0 in August.

Have a lovely weekend all. We go again.

@PompeyViking62

Right firstly please for the love of God stop booing any performance that isn’t a win it’s embarrassing.

Weird game, dominant but also felt like we created so little.

I don’t have the answers anyone know why no matter what players play we create nothing? #Pompey

@ITKKeith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams will do this to us sometimes, and when they do, we need to make changes earlier

Getting Saydee on so late was a mistake. We should have gone 2 up front at half time, Bishop was being crowded out

Making the same mistakes and expecting different results is a sign of madness

@UncleUrdnot8291

#Pompey have just equalled a club record 15 game unbeaten run in the Football League, dating back to October 1924.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I appreciate the majority of that run of games were draws, and it wasn’t a great one today, but it’s a positive showing of the overall direction right now

@officialfournil

Southampton fan on the train - "You were given 30 minutes injury time and still couldn't beat Cheltenham" #Pompey fan " You've been given 138 years and still won nothing" Most amusing part of my day .

@wayneharrispfc

A bit more caution to the wind against sides who come and park the bus at Fratton, do we need Ogilvie at LB and both Morrell and Pack holding when teams set up like Cheltenham. Scully and Whyte need to get their match fitness and act together quickly #Pompey

@JackDavis10

So many supporters are saying well, we are still undefeated! We havent even played a midtable side yet, only the bottom feeders Mousinho only is a one trick pony, use wingers to feed #Bishop. Better ideas needed

@TonyCoxTC

But we are still undefeated and we are a new team. Give it time, we don’t have a god given right to beat everyone and most teams will come defensively set up to try and go home with a point. #pompey