'A bit of an attitude' - former Sheffield United, Swansea City, Derby County and Nottingham Forest man on a journey to maturity and rediscovering enjoyment for game at Portsmouth

But the Pompey defender spoke of his hope for the future after finding new levels of maturity and rediscovering his zest for football.

Freeman has been one of the success stories amid the Blues’ strong start to the season, delivering a trio of impressive and reliable showings in the three league wins to date.

The 29-year-old has previously spoken of being a different player to the one who spent time on loan at Fratton Park in the 2015-16 season.

Freeman admitted he’s done a lot of growing as a player and person since those days.

Now he’s hoping Danny Cowley’s side reap the benefits of the strides he’s made, as he plays football with a smile on his face.

Freeman said: ‘I’m enjoying my football. The gaffer and his staff have given me an enjoyment.

Kieron Freeman, left, with Pompey skipper Clark Robertson

‘They are allowing me to go out and enjoy the game here.

‘I’ve learned a lot since I was last here.

‘I think I maybe had a bit of an attitude when I was younger.

‘But you can’t buy that experience, so you live and learn.

‘You develop from that experience.

‘Since I was last here I’ve played in different games, won things, played international football and played with some of the biggest footballers in the world.

‘You have to be a sponge and learn from what they say and what they do.

‘If someone is playing over you, why are they playing over you? It’s about learning and becoming a better person.’

After success with Sheffield United which took Freeman to the Premier League, the Welsh international found himself dropping to League One with Swindon Town last season after his release from Bramall Lane.

He made two appearances there before earning a move to the Championship with Swansea, but just a single outing followed in Wales before his summer exit.

After a testing period, Freeman has two years’ security at Pompey - a time he’s looking to make the most of with his young family.

He added: ‘You think you know everything when you’re younger.

‘I’ve got two kids who are eight and seven and that’s been a learning curve in itself.

‘I think I’ve matured a lot, and it’s nice to mature and still have that time left where I can still enjoy my football here.’

