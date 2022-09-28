Michael Morrison was heading to the Championship side five days before the start of the 2022-23 campaign – until the Blues swiftly intervened.

Instead the 34-year-old lined-up for Cowley’s men in their League One opener at Sheffield Wednesday for an impressive 3-3 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cowley has saluted Morrison’s ongoing impact, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Michael is an outstanding professional, a brilliant human being, super focused, really intense, and incredibly professional every single day.

‘Everything he does is to the best of his ability, whether he’s preparing for games, playing a match, recovering from a game, in training or in the meeting room - you can always feel his influence.

‘You know when senior players have that ability to be able to influence and be good with the staff and good with the players. It’s that lovely balance of being able to be popular with people above them and the younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley has saluted the impact of Michael Morrison, snatched from under the nose of Huddersfield days before the season's start. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We were patient and able to add a really good senior player. We have 12 players aged 21 and under, but they won’t get better unless you have the right senior players around them.

‘It’s brilliant when you have the opportunity to sign a player who fits in with your structure and done what he’s done in the game, playing at the level he’s played at for so long.

‘Michael joined us in the last week of pre-season, he hadn’t trained anywhere, his medical showed body fat was below eight per cent. He went straight into the game against Barnet and then played 90 minutes at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If that was a 21-year-old, they couldn’t have done that after the previous six weeks because they don’t have the experience to get through that period.

‘I look at the way he lives his life, the consistency that he lives his life, the consistency that he trains.

‘And when you live with that much consistency, it’s no surprise you are able to perform at a consistent level as well.’

Morrison has made 10 appearances so far, albeit with a policy of largely being rested for cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been rendered a free agent in the summer following 29 Championship starts for Reading last term – then Pompey swooped ahead of Huddersfield.

Cowley added: ‘Even when we got it to a really good place, it all came around pretty quickly because we thought he was going to the Championship.

‘Huddersfield came back and he honoured what he agreed, even though I think he could have probably doubled his money with them.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.