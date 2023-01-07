‘A chance to create Cup memories like Liverpool in 1992: Portsmouth boss on his biggest moment at Tottenham Hotspur

The Blues interim coach remembers the tickertape scenes at Highbury he watched as a teenager - such is the magic of the famous, old competition.

But it’s through his friendship with Martin Kuhl, one of Jim Smith’s heroes of 1992, he became acquainted with just what that unforgettable journey was like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has a chance to create similar memories - albeit in a mighty challenge at Spurs tomorrow.

Bassey said: ‘I grew up wearing a Parka over the park when I was kid, trying to be one of those supporters from Ronnie Radford’s goal for Hereford against Newcastle.

‘Sean Raggett has his face on a stamp because of the FA Cup (for Lincoln). Who’d ever put that face on a stamp unless you were sticking it face down!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But it shows the FA Cup brings brilliant life-changing moments.

‘You have the opportunity to affect that and we’re very lucky to be able to go to work and change people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Bassey remembers Darren Anderton's 1992 goal at Liverpool in the FA Cup: picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

‘We have a chance to go and change lives for fans and create memories - so they say “I remember that day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I remember Portsmouth in 1992. I played with Martin Kuhl at the end of his career.

‘I was a kid in 1992 and I remember that all - Darren Anderton at Highbury and the unbelievable atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I spoke to Kuhly about it even before I got the chance to coach here. He could play, he could tackle - and he could drink!

‘He used to tell me all about Jim Smith and those days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So we have a really good opportunity to give the fans another of those days.

‘If you can’t look forward to this opportunity you’re in the wrong game - and our problems are worse than I thought!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As daunting as it can be against world class players in a world class stadium, it’s a privilege to be able to go and pit our wits against them.’

Taking charge of Pompey backed by 8,800 travelling fans at Spurs is a moment Bassey will never forget - one unsurpassed in his football life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s right at the top,’ he added.

‘Wimbledon was always emotional for me, because I was a fan and part of that journey from the bottom up to League One with six promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad