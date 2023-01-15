@Fazzzzerr: Anyone who says that the seasons over clearly hasn’t seen the table.

@Sammstone10: I’m trying to think of a bigger capitulation I’ve seen from from any football club ever.

Gone from one of the favourites for promotion to a relegation contender.

Even by Pompey’s standards this has been remarkable.

@pfcdave1898: Don't even know if I can be bothered to go to Peterborough in a couple of weeks.

Why should we as fans bother to pay our hard earned money and travel around the country if the players can't be bothered to put in a performance?

@Bry_Brassett: Think I speak for a lot of Pompey fans when I say all we want to see is the team putting up a fight, that’s what makes it harder at the moment.

Pompey fans continue to voice their frustrations in the aftermath of the Blues' 3-0 defeat to Bolton.

@MattHay79608553: While they have put money into the stadium and training ground I think most fans feel the squad has been neglected and the tactic of primarily relying on loanees is wrong.

If they didn't before they should understand now, the squad needs significant investment now, this window.

@HarvMarksy: I said the same for Bolton on Tuesday. We could’ve played all night and not scored.

Today felt the same, never looked like scoring. No sub would’ve changed the game, it’s all completely stale and needs major new ideas/refreshing.

@pompey81: Really feel it’s reached the point where the owners have to be honest with us supporters.

Are they happy for us to remain a well run League One club or do they seriously see us as a Championship/Premiership club?

If the latter they have to speed up the process and invest more.

@JoeWilliamsPFC: The dust has settled a bit now, so:

Games in hand taken into account, (if won) we’re essentially upper mid table.

If we get this appointment wrong, it could be detrimental (relegation standard).

If we get it right, we could just save our season.

Please, get it right.

@RoryJones_: Any of them players going stand up and be counted or they just going into hiding.

They should be ashamed. Embarrassing every single one of them.

@officialfournil: Morning everyone, happy Sunday. However you’re enjoying the 85th day since Pompey last won a league match today, hope you have a class one.

@PFCJ96: It’s really becoming a bit of a chore to want to go and watch Pompey lately.

Everything is so negative. Twitter, Facebook, anti Eisner, anti managers (whoever it may be).

