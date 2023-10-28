Comeback kings Pompey did it again – and extended their lead at the top of League One.
The Blues found themselves 2-0 down after 28 minutes following sloppy defending against struggling Reading, with the Madejski Stadium rocking.
But remarkably, John Mousinho’s men fought back to triumph 3-2 through goals from Tino Anjorin, Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 8
Had absolutely no change with Reading’s two goals and must have been relieved when Sam Smith later went around him only to fire over an open goal. Great stop from Ehibhatiomhan when clean through late on and then again in stoppage time. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Put in a few crosses, but couldn’t influence Pompey for once. Yet it was his defensive performance which shone, digging in and ushering the Blues through testing periods, particularly late on. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
Another impressive afternoon from the Welsh international and almost snatched a goal only for the ball to bounce over the bar in the second half. Pompey were under pressure late on, but he’s always there to put his foot or head in to clear the danger. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Denied a first-half goal when his header from Sparkes’ free-kick was superbly saved. Was huge presence late on when Reading capitalised on Pompey’s substitutions to enjoy their best spell of the second half, winning everything aerially. Photo: Jason Brown