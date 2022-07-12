These are the marks out of 10 for those Pompey players who featured in the against Bristol City, before Cowley made changes after 69 minutes.
1. Alex Bass - 6
A competent showing from the keeper, who has shown he is comfortable with the ball at his feet in pre-season. Smart save from Weimann after an hour.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
Plenty of energy up and down the right flank and looking sharp so far. No sign of lasting impact from bout of food poisoning in Spain.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Clark Robertson - 6
Quite a stern test up against Wells and was pulled out of position once or twice but was typically dogged and committed.
Photo: The News
4. Haji Mnoga - 6
Stepped out on a couple of occasions, but otherwise kept it pretty simple and did the basis things well enough
Photo: Jason Brown