The marks are for those who started the first period. (Photo by Rogan/Fever Pitch)

A class act...made of concrete...not his position - check out Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from first period against Bristol City

The ratings are in from the first period at the Robins High Performance Centre.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:44 pm

These are the marks out of 10 for those Pompey players who featured in the against Bristol City, before Cowley made changes after 69 minutes.

1. Alex Bass - 6

A competent showing from the keeper, who has shown he is comfortable with the ball at his feet in pre-season. Smart save from Weimann after an hour.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson - 6

Plenty of energy up and down the right flank and looking sharp so far. No sign of lasting impact from bout of food poisoning in Spain.

Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales

3. Clark Robertson - 6

Quite a stern test up against Wells and was pulled out of position once or twice but was typically dogged and committed.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. Haji Mnoga - 6

Stepped out on a couple of occasions, but otherwise kept it pretty simple and did the basis things well enough

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Bristol CityPortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3