The Blues hero was present for the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, marking his return after almost 21 years away.

Prosinecki is regarded as one of Pompey’s greatest modern-day players is recognition of a 2001-02 season in which he featured 35 times and scored nine goals.

He was attending Saturday’s League One fixture ahead of An Evening With Robert Prosinecki event, held in a packed Victory Lounge following the match.

And the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star spoke glowingly about meeting the Fratton faithful once more.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 54-year-old told The News: ‘I hadn’t been back for 21 years, but still keep very nice memories of Pompey.

‘In my year in Portsmouth, I felt loved by the fans, I believe I played really well for them, and it’s great to be back.

‘Playing for the club was amazing, very special, I can still see it now, they live and breathe for their football club.

Robert Prosinecki returned to Fratton Park on Saturday after a 21-year absence to reunite with the fans who still adore him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The big clubs have huge numbers of fans – this is smaller, but also feels special.

‘Pompey’s fans are equally as loud. Whether they are winning or losing, you can tell they are loyal to the club.

‘I often think of managing Pompey, of course if ever there was an offer I would consider it because this is a club with a soul and I gave 100 per cent here as a player.

‘It was a wonderful year for me as a player. I could have done another year, but the situation with my father being ill meant I had to go back.

Pompey favourite Robert Prosinecki back with Kev McCormack after returning to Fratton Park on Saturday after a 21-year absence

‘Fratton Park hasn’t changed a lot, it’s the same feeling when you’re back seeing a full house and those great fans again.’

Arguably Prosinecki’s most iconic Pompey performance arrived at Fratton Park against Barnsley in February 2002.

The midfielder netted a hat-trick, although Pompey somehow managed to let slip a 4-2 lead to draw 4-4 – prompting him to refuse the match ball.