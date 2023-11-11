Pompey were cruelly denied only a second Fratton Park victory over Charlton in 27 years.
Conor McGrandles’ header in the third minute of time added-on early a dramatic point for the Addicks for a 2-2 scoreline on the south coast.
Abu Kamara’s stunning strike and Colby Bishop’s penalty had twice but the Blues in front, before being pegged back, but remain top of League One.
Nonetheless, there were some excellent displays amid the point – and here our our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 5
Unfortunately beaten at his near post for both of Charlton's levellers, the second time to break Pompey hearts the third minute into stoppage time. Produced one lovely moment in the second half with a drag back to send May flying by. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Cleared Morrison’s cross off the line on 20 minutes when the scoreline was goalless and a couple of forays down the wing. But otherwise defensively solid. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Has never let Pompey down and clearly an excellent deputy for the injured Poole. Revelled in the aerial battle with Leaburn and used possession well. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Should escape any criticism for conceding two goals with another dominant display from the impressive Irishman. Excelled in the air and used ball extremely well . Photo: Jason Brown