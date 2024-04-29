Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abu Kamara has thanked Pompey for making his ‘dreams come true’.

And the talented winger revealed he would relish returning to Fratton Park for another south-coast spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has flourished in his first loan away from Norwich, featuring in every match of Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign.

In the process, he netted eight times and claimed 10 assists to emerge as a pivotal figure in the Blues’ return to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

Abu Kamara would entertain coming back to Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kamara’s final act as a Pompey player was taking part in the Southsea Common celebrations on Sunday afternoon as a city toasted their heroes.

And he revealed he would definitely be interested in a return sometime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara told The News: ‘I knew Pompey were capable of achieving this success and for it to become a reality is a dream to come true for me.

‘It’s my first loan, a very productive loan, and champions. You can’t ask for more.

‘I’m not someone who likes to look into the future, I prefer to take it as it comes, and I’ll just see what goes on.

‘My aim is to try to get into the first-team at Norwich, although I would definitely like to come back, I love it at Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I felt really comfortable during my time at the club, but that isn't down to me, we’ll have to see what the summer holds.

‘It’s nice to hear the fans singing songs, wanting me to sign, but it’s not my decision.’

In total, Kamara made 52 appearances and scored 10 times after arriving from Norwich on a season-long loan in July.

Despite having three substitute outings in the Premier League to his name, it represented a daunting challenge for a player aged 19 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the winger has praised the Pompey dressing room for accepting him and helping him feel welcome.

He added: ‘The players were very welcoming, I appreciated that and will remember this for the rest of my life because this team is really special.

‘When I arrived I knew Chris (Saydee) and he’s part of my close boys along with Kas (Yengi), Myles, Josh Martin and Tino, but I could name the whole squad.