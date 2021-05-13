'A frustrating time' - Swansea City midfielder George Byers lifts lid on testing stay at Portsmouth
George Byers has outlined his frustration at not getting the chance to show Pompey fans what he can do as his stay at Fratton Park came to an end.
The midfielder has returned to his parent club Swansea as his loan stint with the Blues came to an anti-climatic close on Sunday, with failure to make the play-offs.
The 24-year-old was restricted to just four league starts and 10 outings off the bench in League One, despite arriving after playing a big part in the Swans reaching the Championship play-offs last season.
The classy talent didn’t hide the belief he felt he could make a big impact at PO4 if given the chance, but was left disappointed he was never given a consistent opportunity to do so.
Byers wrote on Twitter: ‘My loan at Portsmouth has come to an end.
‘A frustrating time for me as I didn’t get an opportunity to really show what I can do on the pitch!
‘Coming in and out of the team doesn’t allow you to be free-flowing and play your best footie. However, this is football!
‘I have no regrets in my time here, I managed to learn a lot about myself which made me hungrier to kick on and achieve.
‘A massive thank you to the player and staff for making me feel welcome as soon as I came.
‘I’m gutted I didn’t have the chance to play in front of a full Fratton Park, but I felt your support through social media and I’m grateful for that.
‘I wish the club nothing but the best for the future. PUP.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.