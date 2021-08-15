A great Portsmouth win, unreal atmosphere but sorry about the problems

@Michael Eisner

Great way to start the season on the pitch. Sorry that the change in allowable attendance happened so abruptly, causing ticketing problems, long queues, and frustrating phone waits. We understand the thrill of victory and against the defeat of operations. #Pompey

@robertson_3

What a day!! 3pts, cleansheet and atmosphere unreal

@RoryPeter7

How good was it watching an entertaining team that was aggressive from the first minute to the last. Danny Cowley’s Blues. #pompey

@Lucasandrews96

The Fratton end celebrate John Marquis' opener in Saturday's 2-0 victory of Crewe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

11k fans at Pompey, Felt like 35k #pompey

@djliamh

Solid win from #pompey. Ryan Tunnicliffe my MOTM by a country mile!! What a signing

@a_kitching

Ryan tunniclife what a player, roll on Tuesday now, great performance #Pompey

@MikePompey

Just watched the match highlights again. @RonanCurtis1 deserves all the credit for the second goal with his brilliant pass. #Pompey

@AlanJCochran

Loved being back at Fratton Park today, my first game since March last year. I felt choked up at kick off. #Pompey

@martinwratten

#POMPEY WERE BRILLIANT TODAY. LOOKS LIKE A TEAM WHO REALLY HAVE TAKEN ON WHAT @dancowley1 AND THE STAFF OF WANT. LOOKS LIKE A REAL TEAM SPIRIT THERE AND A COMMON CAUSE. LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REST OF THE SEASON. GREAT START AT #FRATTONPARK #PUP

@mark_stephen52

Haven’t seen the place bouncing like that for a very long time. I like the new normal. Next game go again everyone!

