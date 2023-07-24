The Trinidad & Tobago international, who featured 100 times for the Blues, was pitch side for Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Pasadena, California, when the scary incident happened.

The keeper-turned-pundit was speaking to ESPN colleague Dan Thomas when he staggered backwards and forwards before falling to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew members immediately rushed to his aid, while the TV feed was cut. It is believed temperatures inside the Rose Bowl, where the game was being played, was in excess of 30 degrees celsius.

During the half-time interval, Thomas provided viewers and concerned fans an update on Hislop’s condition.

He said: ‘That (the first half) was of course very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game.

‘Obviously, my mate Shaka is not here, but as it stands, it's good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little bit embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

Shaka Hislop played 100 times for Pompey Picture: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

‘Obviously it's too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is Shaka's conscious and we've spoken to his family as well, imagine seeing that happen live, there can't be many more things that can scare you amongst the family.

‘We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK. Thank you for all your love, and as it stands, it looks like Shaka's going to be alright.’

As well as Pompey, Hislop played for Reading, West Ham and Newcastle before he retired in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad