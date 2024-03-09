The hosts lost Jordan Rhodes just before half-time following an aerial challenge on Joe Rafferty, with the red card looking a tough soft.
The Blues subsequently hit the post three times, yet that masks a fitful performance from John Mousinho’s men who failed to press home their numerical advantage.
A goalless draw means Pompey’s lead at the top of League One is cut to five points – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
There were a couple of close calls in the first half, with the keeper comfortable enough to let them flash past the post. Otherwise very little to deal with and a quiet afternoon . Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Became public enemy number two among home fans after Rhodes harshly saw red for an aerial challenge on him. Only the referee was more unpopular. Tremendous covering block to thwart Beesley in the first half when clean through. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8 - MOM
Did well defensively and always willing to get on the ball to try to capitalise against 10-men. Certainly did his job, but it needed a spark from elsewhere. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Afternoon was made far easier following Rhodes’ red card, yet a strong presence as ever for the Blues. One good ball to Kamara late in the game sparked a chance. Photo: Jason Brown