Danny Cowley’s men survived a late scare after the Tractor Boys had the ball in the back of the net as Luke Woolfenden was judged to be offside.

But the pendulum continued throughout the game with both sides having dominant spells in possession.

George Hirst had the best chance for the Bluues blazing over from close range before Aiden O’Brien fired wired for the visitors soon after.

It was an even contest throughout the second half as both teams went in search of a winner.

But the Blues come away from Portman Road with a solid point with the result leaing Cowley’s men seven points off of the play-offs.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful judged proceedings on social media.

@AlfisaDon: We take that. Poor today lucky to get that.

@danieledmunds4: Good point that would of taken it at 15;00

@18_98_PFC: Strong point

@Steven04649458: Thought we were too negative today.

@Lawro77: A decent point.

Suspect we will be the happier of the two teams.

@Dylanmc2007: Ipswich deserved that, but will take the point.

@HazzaTWood96: A 0-0 draw away at Ipswich.

I'll take a point against a decent Ipswich side with a clean sheet to boot and we're still on an unbeaten run in the league, PUP!

@officialPomp3y: Onto Plymouth! PUP we need to smash them up

@PompeyLincs: They were a step up from recent opposition.

A good point for sure.