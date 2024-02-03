John Mousinho’s men raced into a 2-0 lead against Northampton after 16 minutes through goals from Connor Ogilvie and Paddy Lane, while Colby Bishop missed a penalty.
There was controversy after the break when Tom McIntyre was harshly sent off, yet the 10-man Blues went on to score twice more, through Lane’s second and Callum Lang.
A thunderous strike from Louis Appere provided an 89th-minute consolation for the Cobblers, but this was Pompey’s day – and here our our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
One good 77th-minute stop to deny Kieron Bowie and another diving stop in the dying minutes from Appere. Yet largely had little to do - and absolutely no chance for Leonard’s thunderous 89th-minute consolation. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Back in the side following his neck injury and another solid showing. In terms of defensive know-how and experience, he’s a crucial cog in this Blues side, while extremely comfortable attacking. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Tom McIntyre - 7 - Sent Off
Mousinho wasted no time in starting the new signing and he settled comfortably. However, his debut will be remembered for a controversial red card following a challenge on Pinnock in the 54th minute. Looked an appalling decision, with Fratton faithful sticking by the defender. Photo: Portsmouth FC
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Has played as the right-sided centre-half in the previous two matches and remained there following the decision to start McIntyre as the left-sided central defender. Wherever he plays, he’s a class act - and ideal if you’re reduced to 10-men. Photo: Jason Brown