Paddy Lane celebrates after putting Pompey 2-0 up against Northampton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPaddy Lane celebrates after putting Pompey 2-0 up against Northampton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'A new hero has arrived', 'Appalling decision', 'Absolutely outstanding': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings after 4-1 triumph over Northampton

Pompey turned in a stunning performance to reignite belief this can be their season.
Neil Allen
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
John Mousinho’s men raced into a 2-0 lead against Northampton after 16 minutes through goals from Connor Ogilvie and Paddy Lane, while Colby Bishop missed a penalty.

There was controversy after the break when Tom McIntyre was harshly sent off, yet the 10-man Blues went on to score twice more, through Lane’s second and Callum Lang.

A thunderous strike from Louis Appere provided an 89th-minute consolation for the Cobblers, but this was Pompey’s day – and here our our player ratings...

1. Will Norris - 7

One good 77th-minute stop to deny Kieron Bowie and another diving stop in the dying minutes from Appere. Yet largely had little to do - and absolutely no chance for Leonard’s thunderous 89th-minute consolation. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Back in the side following his neck injury and another solid showing. In terms of defensive know-how and experience, he’s a crucial cog in this Blues side, while extremely comfortable attacking. Photo: Jason Brown

3. Tom McIntyre - 7 - Sent Off

Mousinho wasted no time in starting the new signing and he settled comfortably. However, his debut will be remembered for a controversial red card following a challenge on Pinnock in the 54th minute. Looked an appalling decision, with Fratton faithful sticking by the defender. Photo: Portsmouth FC

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Has played as the right-sided centre-half in the previous two matches and remained there following the decision to start McIntyre as the left-sided central defender. Wherever he plays, he’s a class act - and ideal if you’re reduced to 10-men. Photo: Jason Brown

