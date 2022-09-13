A poignant and fitting tribute: Portsmouth pay their respects to the Queen

But now was the time for this city’s football club to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at the age of 96.

What followed was one of the most poignant and impeccably observed periods of silence you will ever witness.

Danny Cowley’s players stood arm in arm in tribute to the Queen. Behind them their loyal followers quietly shoulder to shoulder on two sides of Burton Albion’s home.

Pompey pay their respects to the Queen at Burton Albion

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then from a perfect silence came the rousing strains of the national anthem, as rival fans united in voice to powerfully deliver their rendition of God Save the King.

Cowley and his staff stretched along the perimeter of the Pirelli Stadium pitch heartily lent their voices in tribute, first-team coach Simon Bassey leading the way with gusto.

Above the Pompey fans housed in the East Terrace an image of the Queen looked down on the moment from the stadium scoreboard.

The word is the football authorities harbored concerns about tributes being besmirched as they opted to postpone weekend fixtures, as other sports continued. With justification it seems in some quarters.

Pompey can be proud how everyone associated with the football club conducted themselves, however, with her Majesty’s memory respected in fitting fashion.

Blues fan Kevin Murphy, 67, from Portchester was among those paying their respects.

He said: ‘There should be a tribute and it’s fabulous to do when it’s impeccably observed.

‘It’s quite an emotional thing and to see everyone behave themselves is wonderful.

‘We’re coming away proud of everybody and their behaviour.’

Ian White, 74, from Denmead felt the weekend postponement before continuing with football this week was the correct course of action.

He said: ‘To call off the game on Saturday and then play from tonight was about the right thing to do in my opinion - and it was of course the right thing to do to pay tribute to the Queen.

Martin Walter, 56, from Cowplain added: ‘The silence made the hair stand on the back of my neck.

‘It was quite something to be a part of and I was feeling very emotional as we sang the national anthem.