They stood in each others’ embrace, as a few metres away the exultant scenes unfolded in jubilant celebration as a result of what they’ve created.

The bowels of Fratton Park’s century-old South Stand can tell the stories of Pompey’s rise to become the greatest team in English football, under the leadership of Jimmy Dickinson, grace of Peter Harris and majesty of Len Phillips 75 years ago.

Its walls have heard the tales of the fall and rise of this storied football club, as it returned to prominence at the game’s top table at the start of the 21st century.

And Archibald Leitch’s architectural vision knows the truth of this institution’s indomitable spirit, as the people who define its identity quite literally refused to let what they love die.

Now within its gaze, Pompey boss John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes shared a quiet moment to reflect on what they’d incredibly achieved.

If they needed any reminding, they only had to travel the narrow corridor to the tunnel which reminds us of Alan Ball’s immortal words: ‘This is Portsmouth, people went to war from this city’.

Ballie would have been smiling down with his flat cap on, as a 20,000 joyous supporters rejoiced on Fratton’s emerald turf with their heroes - scenes assistant head coach, Jon Harley, admitted he’d never seen in 25 decorated years in the game.

Champagne stung the eyes and made for an intoxicating cocktail, as sulphur filled the nostrils and flare smoke danced drunkenly across the Fratton night.

The young masterminds have delivered what good men before them, men with a lifetime of experience in this treacherous business, couldn’t.

They have guided Pompey back to the second tier of the English game after a 12-year absence, dragging this proud island city from a seemingly interminable League One existence.

The wretched seven-year purgatory is over, washed away in a kaleidoscope of high emotion and scenes which will echo down generations of Pompey supporters.

This was a victory for all those who allowed this day to arrive.

This was reflected glory for Sade Seymour and Mercedes Harris, who sold cakes and donated earnings as their club stood on the brink of liquidation 11 years ago.

This was for those heroes who mobilised and raised nearly £4m to take Pompey into the era of community ownership, while others sneered, ridiculed and insisted it couldn’t be done.

This is for those who watched disbelievingly as their team gave up a 3-1 Fratton lead to the nine men of Coventry in 2019, those who didn’t relent as their team fell four goals behind in 43 minutes to relegated Northampton two years later.

This is for Joanne Ford, Rob Vaughan, Leah Noble and all those who shed tears and raised glasses to the memories of loved ones, who created their Fratton bloodline.

Now new moments are created for father and son, daughter and mum and beer-soaked friendships which will reverberate in eternity. Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy, Sean Raggett and the rest of Mous’ boys, you made that happen.

The statistics tell their own compelling tale, a definitive riposte to those who refuse to acknowledge the credentials of the 2023-24 League One champions.

A current 17-game unbeaten run and record 27-game sequence across this season and last - stints which incredibly make Pompey unbeaten in British Summer Time, this year and last.

Twenty five points have been secured and seven goals scored on or after the 90th minute, clear hallmarks of this group’s indefatigable spirit.

Best home record, check. Best away record, check. Then there’s the 204 days now spent at League One summit, with the silverware arriving in time for Wigan’s visit this weekend.

Crucially, Pompey have gone from a team incapable of beating a promotion rival, to one who’ve become champions unbeaten against the current top six.

But even more significant, this is title glory crafted firmly in this city’s image.

The Blues haven’t passed their way to the championship, yet they’ve entertained. They haven’t blown away the League One goal stats, but they’ve pressed, countered and played with pace and attacking abandon which has delighted.

Moreover, they’ve found a way to win. Whether through their rich supply of set-piece goals, relentless eroding of the opposition through dominance of possession or sheer bloody-minded defending: they’ve found a way.

And is doing so, a man 15 months into his maiden managerial position has harnessed that synergy between the dressing room and a febrile fanbase, which makes this unique football club such a force of nature.

‘An island city with an island mentality’, Mousinho has noted on more than one occasion, as he identified and then sought to channel the raw, primal force of Portsmouth and the proud 125-year-old football club at its heart.