News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘A question of competence, not age’: The message from Portsmouth dressing room over new boss arrival from Oxford United

Age is not a barrier to John Mousinho commanding respect in the Pompey dressing room.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

And the new Blues head coach already has the approval of his new squad following his arrival at Fratton Park.

Joe Morrell told how the new man at the helm has quickly made a mark, after being confirmed as Danny Cowley’s successor on Friday.

Hide Ad

And Morrell believes you only have to look around football today to realise Mousinho’s relative young years is not a problem for him coming into the job.

Most Popular

He said: ‘He absolutely can (command respect).

‘Judging off his playing career he has already commanded respect.

Hide Ad

‘Looking at some of the top coaches in the world, if Julian Nagelsmann walked in the door he’d command respect.

‘I know he’s had a managerial career to back that up, but he’s younger than our manager now.

Hide Ad
John Mousinho.

‘It’s not a question of age, it’s a question of competence.

Hide Ad

‘From what we’ve seen so far he’s certainly competent, so there’s no questions about him in that respect at all.

‘It’s the way football is going.

Hide Ad

‘Rich (Hughes) and Andy (Cullen) have proven track records of going down that route, with the people they’ve appointed in the past.

‘You look at Rob Edwards and what he did with Forest Green, for example.

Hide Ad

‘So us players trust the powers that be to get these appointments right.

‘I’m sure they’ve done all their due diligence which is why it maybe took longer than some expected.

Hide Ad

‘We’re really excited to have a new voice, new ideas and see where we can go.’

Morrell revealed the areas Mousinho focussed on as he arrived on a massively tight schedule going into the Exeter game.

Hide Ad

He feels the new man will now have the chance to slowly convey his ideas, as he continues into a busy opening as boss.

Morrell added: ‘I think he’ll have his own ideas.

Hide Ad

‘As players we don’t know what that is going to be.

‘He’s come in and given us solutions in possession that we utilised and helped us on the pitch.

Hide Ad

‘But it terms of the finished article and the Portsmouth team you are going to see under this manager, it’s going to be a better team with more ideas.

‘He was here one day before the game, so it was always going to be difficult.

Hide Ad

‘It was just a little more positivity, a fresh voice, fresh ideas and maybe a little more arrogance, which is sometimes what you need.’

Joe MorrellPortsmouthPompeyOxford UnitedJohn Mousinho