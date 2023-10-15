2 . Will Norris - 7

There has been the occasional eye-catching save, Exeter and Lincoln immediately spring to mind, yet in truth Norris hasn't been called upon too much to dig Pompey out of holes, through no fault of his own. Rather his influence has instead centred on excellent distribution with either foot and a willingness to leave his box to clear danger. An unflappable, calming presence, he'll undoubtedly have his goal-saving moments as the season progresses. (12 games) Photo: Jason Brown