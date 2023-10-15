Pompey are setting the pace in the League One promotion race following a superb start of the season.
At the 12-game mark, John Mousinho’s men remain undefeated and six points clear of third spot after racking up six successive wins in all competitions.
Admittedly, these are still early days for the Blues, but let’s have a look at those players who have taken them to such an encouraging position to date.
Here is every member of Pompey’s playing squad rated and reviewed for their contribution so far in the 2023-24 campaign...
1. There has been much to cheer about so far this season for the League One leaders
League One leaders Pompey have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are setting the pace in the promotion race. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 7
There has been the occasional eye-catching save, Exeter and Lincoln immediately spring to mind, yet in truth Norris hasn't been called upon too much to dig Pompey out of holes, through no fault of his own. Rather his influence has instead centred on excellent distribution with either foot and a willingness to leave his box to clear danger. An unflappable, calming presence, he'll undoubtedly have his goal-saving moments as the season progresses.
(12 games) Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ryan Schofield - 5
Recruited to provide competition for Will Norris, yet so far has been restricted to purely cup outings. There were penalty saves against Peterborough and Fulham Under-21s in EFL Trophy shoot-outs, but other than that has struggled to truly shine in limited appearances. His Fulham outing in particular is one to forget, with questionable moments also in others.
(4 games) Photo: Jason Brown
4. Joe Rafferty - 8
Finished last season strongly and started this term impressively - and doesn't he need to with Zak Swanson breathing down his neck. Continues to blossom amid that fierce right-back battle, weighing in with four assists and some superb and consistent defensive displays. A member of the dressing room's leadership group and highly-respected voice among the squad, the classy Rafferty is a pivotal performer - as we learnt through his lengthy injury absence last season.
(10 games) Photo: Jason Brown