A shining star amid a gloomy year - Time to crown your Portsmouth Player of the Season

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for Pompey, yet there remains an important piece of silverware up for grabs.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season must be crowned - and we need your vote.

Over the last 45 campaigns, readers have been choosing their best performer, ranging from Peter Mellor and Joe Laidlaw to Michael Doyle and Craig MacGillivray.

Some of the finest players in modern Pompey history have been recipients of the prestigious award since its inception in 1978-79.

Now it’s time to select a new name to be engraved on the trophy, succeeding last year’s winner Sean Raggett.

The season may have been a forgettable one, with two managers and missing out on the League One play-offs for a third straight year.

Nonetheless, the likes of Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty have all impressed.

What about loanees Matt Macey and Owen Dale or Pompey born-and-bred Marlon Park, the ever-consistent Connor Ogilvie and reigning holder Raggett?

Sean Raggett is ready to hand over the The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy he won for 2021-22. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSean Raggett is ready to hand over the The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy he won for 2021-22. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sean Raggett is ready to hand over the The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy he won for 2021-22. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As ever, the choice is entirely yours – with the triumphant player to receive the award on Fratton Park’s pitch before the final game of the season against Wycombe.

To register your vote, please email [email protected] before 12pm on Thursday, May 4.

It will be one vote, per email, so choose wisely.

