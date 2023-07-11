The 25-year-old versatile centre-back became Pompey’s 10th summer signing on Monday evening - penning a two-year deal at PO4.

The former Manchester United man appeared to be destined for the Championship - having been linked with moves to Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City following his departure from Lincoln at the end of the season.

Indeed, Poole had an outstanding campaign at Sincil Bank, which saw him pick up the club’s Player of the Year award after making 45 outings in League One.

His two-and-a-half-year stay with the Imps saw him amass 131 appearances in all competitions and has previously had spells at Newport, Northampton and MK Dons.

And the defender’s arrival at Fratton Park has been well received by Pompey fans on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction on Twitter.

@StevePFC1: I’ve seen a whole lot of him but when you’ve got fans of teams across the EFL saying how good a signing it is... Well that’s enough to get me very excited, crying out for a solid defender!

Regan Poole.

@haz_bond: That is a decent signing that. Towler x Poole partnership this season is what I can get behind. Could argue it’s a statement signing as many thought he was going to the Championship. Rich Hughes x John Mousinho masterclass. The end of the Bernard hopes but we move on.

@HarvMarksy: That is hugeeeeeeeeeeeee. One of our best signings so far. Been linked with Champ and top end of League One. Not sure how we’ve Pooled that off. Brilliant signing. Buzzing with that one. So much better when it goes under the radar too. Not even one hint of a rumour. We’re a professional run football club!

@Pompeygav: So excited by this signing, I've been saying how much I wanted Regan at Pompey for a couple of years now. Such a good player and every time I've seen him play he's always stood out. Very excited to see him on our side now.

@DanLewis1999: Regan Poole really is the first REAL statement signing. Not sure how we’ve got him and he hasn’t gone to the Championship considering his quality, what a signing.

@HancockAnalysis: Genuinely baffled we’ve managed to sign Regan Poole, the shorter contract obviously isn’t ideal, but if we go up I’m sure he’ll extend. The reason I always shut down us signing him was because I had no belief in him playing L1 football this year. What a coup.

@pompeanut1898: Jesus this is unexpected… amazing business. Poole & Towler is a brilliant CB duo. Raggs & Shaughnessy extremely capable back ups/rotation. Great news met with a tinge of sadness that it looks to have killed off the Bernard return. Hopefully he’ll be in the Championship if he’s not coming back!

@PompeyKai: Very strong signing this. We’re certainly doing all of the right things in the window so far.

@SnakeDraft_Nath: Unbelievable, what a signing and just what we needed! Poole and Towler is a great CB combination. 10/10 signing surely we are in contention to go up.

