'A stunning goal and collector's item'... 'Faded badly after the interval'... 'Injury reared up once again': Neil Allen's ratings for Portsmouth's draw with Shrewsbury
Pompey claimed a fourth consecutive League One draw at Fratton Park this afternoon.
Zak Swanson’s stunning maiden Football League goal cancelled out Elliott Bennett’s first-half opener, yet it was a frustrating point for Danny Cowley’s men, who dominated.
Nonetheless, there were some eye-catching displays from the Blues during the encounter and here are our ratings…..
