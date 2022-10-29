News you can trust since 1877
Dane Scarlett battles with Shrewsbury's Chey Dunkley in this afternoon's League One encounter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'A stunning goal and collector's item'... 'Faded badly after the interval'... 'Injury reared up once again': Neil Allen's ratings for Portsmouth's draw with Shrewsbury

Pompey claimed a fourth consecutive League One draw at Fratton Park this afternoon.

By Neil Allen
10 minutes ago
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 5:11pm

Zak Swanson’s stunning maiden Football League goal cancelled out Elliott Bennett’s first-half opener, yet it was a frustrating point for Danny Cowley’s men, who dominated.

Nonetheless, there were some eye-catching displays from the Blues during the encounter and here are our ratings…..

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Another quiet afternoon for the keeper as the vast majority of action took place at the opposite end of the pitch.

2. Zak Swanson - 8 - Man of the Match

(Replaced by Kieron Freeman in 83rd minute) Capped only his third Football League start with a stunning goal and collector's item. Always willing to assist attacks. Developing encouragingly.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

(Replaced by Michael Morrison on 65 minutes) Pompey’s warrior declared himself fit and produced a typical powerful centre-half performance until back injury reared up once more.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Very little to do defensively, instead asked to spend a lot of time on the ball as the Blues dominated possession.

League OneFootball LeagueFratton ParkPortsmouthNeil Allen
