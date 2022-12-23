'A team not in great form’: Exeter City boss out to up pressure on Portsmouth

Pompey go to St James Park looking to arrest a run of just a single league win in the past 11 fixtures, with their last third tier victory arriving nine weeks ago.

The meeting with the Grecians offers the chance to put to bed the grim scenes against MK Dons at Fratton Park last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caldwell, however, is looking to take advantage of any lack of confidence the run has created in Danny Cowley’s squad.

Pompey have dropped to 10th in the table, which is a false position in the Exeter manager’s eyes.

But Caldwell is still looking for his side to ask questions of his opponent’s mettle in the Boxing Day clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Exeter’s YouTube channel:‘ They're a good team in a false position in the league, because they have games to catch up.

‘So they probably should be a bit higher than they actually are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Caldwell. (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

‘But it's a game I believe we can win, against a team who are not in great form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So we have to capitalise on that and make SJP a difficult place to come to.

‘That is on the supporters and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have to show intent, be aggressive with and without the ball and put them under as much pressure as we can.

‘We have already shown in games against Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough that we can compete against teams higher up in the league.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter have adapted well to life in League One and sit two points behind Pompey in 13th going into the game.

The Grecians are winless in five in all competitions, however, going into the game with Caldwell clear on what’s needed to change that run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘We spoke about our intent, how we start games and how we go about winning games.

‘That was the disappointing aspect (against Bolton). We did a lot of things right, but we were far too easy to play against and score against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our aggression can be better and has to improve if we want to win the game.

‘Our performances have been better than the results in recent weeks, but we have to change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have to focus on performance and the process of what’s needed to win a football match.