John Mousinho has made four changes for the contest at Fratton Park as his men look to return to winning ways.

The biggest news from the side sees Joe Rafferty return to the squad for the first time since September as he completes his comeback from a groin injury.

His time on the sidelines has seen him have two operations and was the 19th man for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Paddy Lane is handed his Blues debut and Reeco Hackett & Louis Thompson also come into the starting XI.

Marlon Pack and Di’Shon Bernard have failed late fitness tests and don’t feature, while Ryan Tunnicliffe and Michael Jacobs drop to the bench.

The Fratton faithful have delivered their opinion on social media as Mousinho makes a number of changes as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to the Pilgrims.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Pompey fans have had their say on the side to face Burton.

@pfcmccloud: That team with Macey and Curtis is our strongest xi.

@GavinJones_14: 4-2-3-1? Or is Paddy being used as one of the midfield three in the usual 4-3-3?

@kenziemoore01: LANE AND RAFFERTY STARTING.

@reece_w99: No Pack or Bernard goodbye.

@markjroser73: Glad Rafferty back and a natural RB, Lane deffo great he’s starting!

Was hoping Bernard be in for Raggett and he only been here two weeks already injured lol. Pack is a loss as been okay at home anyway, Reeco needs to show the form he does when he comes on as a sub fingers crossed three points.

@blakepfc: Can’t wait for Raggett to leave in place of Bernard. Decent XI all things considered, just win please.

@JHancock46: Okay so no Bernard isn’t ideal, same with no Macey

HOWEVER

Rafferty starting RB and Lane in midfield is a huge W.

@SxPFC_: The day we drop Raggett will be a beautiful day.

@pfcmccloud: Omg that is a thing of beauty, that midfield plus Rafferty.