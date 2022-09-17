'About time Curtis was dropped... Koroma is a bold choice' - Portsmouth fans react to team to face Plymouth
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the latest starting XI named by Danny Cowley.
Josh Koroma has been handed his first start since arriving on loan from Huddersfield, replacing Ronan Curtis in the starting XI.
Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty (stomach muscle) and Michael Jacobs (groin) haven’t made the match-day squad despite their return to training.
Here’s what Blues fans on Twitter have been saying about the team to face Plymouth today.
@GavH_: About time Curtis was dropped, hopefully Koroma has a stormer in his place.
@18jsm_: I mean, it’s okay.
Shame there’s no Rafferty back - would have liked to see Robbo and Rags back in the middle.
Koroma is a bold choice - but I hope it pays off!
Jay Mini to come on and score the winner in a 2-1 victory for me.
@84Knight: I like that change.
@Hayden_PFC: No Rafferty and Crackers today, mud.
@WISEASS999: Those are our best players in the 1st eleven. Only one missing is Louis. If serious about top two, then a win is the result needed. At home we have to be super strong.