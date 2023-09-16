Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However many supporters believed John Mousinho’s side deserved more from their Pride Park showing, with the visitors dominating possession and having more shots on goal than their hosts.

Here’s what fans have been saying on X, formerly Twitter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jonniewaters222: The absolute bare minimum we deserved!! Good performance just gotta be more clinical.

@glendingleberry: Good result. should’ve taken chances sooner as i thought Derby looked awful but a decent point.

@JBDS__: You can say ‘rookie manager’, you can say ‘too many draws’ but I genuinely think this is the best #Pompey have looked as a footballing side the whole time we’ve been in L1. Completely dominated a promotion favourite away and still had the character to get a result when behind.

@Dann_PFC: Decent point away that. Should have been 3, but we take it!

Colby Bishop rescued a point for Pompey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Brooke_Smedley: We don’t usually get anything from them sort of games, decent point.

@Pompey_Goals: Get in!!! At least what we deserved should of been all 3 points!!! Thank god for Goalby Bishop.

@mark11s: Deserved at least a point but still need to find a way to create and convert chances more consistently.

@themartinfish: Deserved to win that #Pompey.

@PompeySaydee: Never underestimate this teams ability to draw a game of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@wayneharrispfc: Pompey the better side today at an under par Derby.

Not a pen. A loss would've been an injustice. Deserved the goal but done more than enough to win that. Not clinical enough again.

We're a very patient side under JM Love the fact we're hard to beat. Unbeaten.