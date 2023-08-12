News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Absolute class. Assist king. Silenced questions': Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from 4-0 Leyton Orient thrashing - gallery

The ratings are in from Leyton Orient.
By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:46 BST

Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Brisbane Road – do you agree with his marks out of 10.

Marlon Pack celebrates Pompey's 4-0 win at Leyton Orient

Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack (7) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Leyton Orient and Portsmouth at the Breyer Group Stadium, London, England on 12 August 2023.

Marlon Pack celebrates Pompey's 4-0 win at Leyton Orient Photo: Jason Brown

Totally comfortable with the ball and sticking to a philosophy of playing out from the back doggedly. Matched with some solid stops to crown a strong afternoon’s work.

2. Will Norris - 8

Totally comfortable with the ball and sticking to a philosophy of playing out from the back doggedly. Matched with some solid stops to crown a strong afternoon's work.

The assist king! One from a corner and open play were the perfect flourishes to an afternoon where the right-back did the business at both ends of the pitch.

3. Joe Rafferty - 9 MOTM

The assist king! One from a corner and open play were the perfect flourishes to an afternoon where the right-back did the business at both ends of the pitch.

A competent and confident showing at the heart of defence - epitomised by his outstanding late, late challenge to deny Moncur a leveller before the break.

4. Regan Poole - 7

A competent and confident showing at the heart of defence - epitomised by his outstanding late, late challenge to deny Moncur a leveller before the break.

Photo Sales
