The ratings are in from Leyton Orient.
Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Brisbane Road – do you agree with his marks out of 10.
1. Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack (7) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Leyton Orient and Portsmouth at the Breyer Group Stadium, London, England on 12 August 2023.
Marlon Pack celebrates Pompey's 4-0 win at Leyton Orient Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 8
Totally comfortable with the ball and sticking to a philosophy of playing out from the back doggedly. Matched with some solid stops to crown a strong afternoon’s work. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Rafferty - 9 MOTM
The assist king! One from a corner and open play were the perfect flourishes to an afternoon where the right-back did the business at both ends of the pitch. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Regan Poole - 7
A competent and confident showing at the heart of defence - epitomised by his outstanding late, late challenge to deny Moncur a leveller before the break. Photo: Jason Brown