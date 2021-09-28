Absolute dross - what's the game plan? Portsmouth fan anger boils over as bleak winless run deepens at Burton Albion

Danny Cowley. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

@joerobbs

It’s absolute dross isn’t it. However much praise the team got for Saturday in that first half, Charlton have just been beaten 4-1 at home, says it all. I want the Cowleys to succeed more than anyone but this is getting very worrying. Upcoming fixtures look pretty bleak!

@oaktowers

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would really like to know what the Cowley's thought their game plan was? Burton just knocked it simply around Pompey with ease, as did Plymouth and Cambridge before them.

@DanKnight10

Doesn't matter how good we are going forwards.... conceding the amount of goals we are at the moment is the real concern and the manner in which we are conceding them

@noodlewoodle

Too many square pegs in round holes. If Pompey had solved the striker issue in the summer maybe we wouldn’t be trying to force formation changes to support Marquis and subsequently playing midfielders in defence. As for replacing injury prone Whatmugh with injury prone Robertson.

Smiffy671

Not good enough … need a strong centre mid and a decent centre forward.. oh and our defence sorting. Mid table at best this season

@BlueArmyAlex

Things need to be done by the Eisners on the pitch in January, clear that this is a squad problem now. Need a CB, DM, winger and striker in January at minimum. Never gonna get promoted with free agents and penny pinching loans. L2 winning team looked better than this.

@StevePFC1

If Marquis starts Saturday they ain’t got a clue either in fact I’d happily see 8 or 9 changes for Saturday

@Steve_Wrixon