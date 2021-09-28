Absolute dross - what's the game plan? Portsmouth fan anger boils over as bleak winless run deepens at Burton Albion
Pompey fans’ frustrations came to the surface tonight after the defeat at Burton Albion made it seven league games without a win – and eight in all competitions. Here’s some of their views.
@joerobbs
It’s absolute dross isn’t it. However much praise the team got for Saturday in that first half, Charlton have just been beaten 4-1 at home, says it all. I want the Cowleys to succeed more than anyone but this is getting very worrying. Upcoming fixtures look pretty bleak!
@oaktowers
I would really like to know what the Cowley's thought their game plan was? Burton just knocked it simply around Pompey with ease, as did Plymouth and Cambridge before them.
@DanKnight10
Doesn't matter how good we are going forwards.... conceding the amount of goals we are at the moment is the real concern and the manner in which we are conceding them
@noodlewoodle
Too many square pegs in round holes. If Pompey had solved the striker issue in the summer maybe we wouldn’t be trying to force formation changes to support Marquis and subsequently playing midfielders in defence. As for replacing injury prone Whatmugh with injury prone Robertson.
Smiffy671
Not good enough … need a strong centre mid and a decent centre forward.. oh and our defence sorting. Mid table at best this season
@BlueArmyAlex
Things need to be done by the Eisners on the pitch in January, clear that this is a squad problem now. Need a CB, DM, winger and striker in January at minimum. Never gonna get promoted with free agents and penny pinching loans. L2 winning team looked better than this.
@StevePFC1
If Marquis starts Saturday they ain’t got a clue either in fact I’d happily see 8 or 9 changes for Saturday
@Steve_Wrixon
Why we stick with the same front players every week that don’t perform. Defensive errors are hopefully all done for the season now. Our attack is woeful and doesn’t deserve the chance to play. The defence needs protection from midfield. All round poor.