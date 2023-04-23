It comes after the Manchester United loanee revealed he would be departing Old Trafford at the end of the season, when his current deal comes to a close.

The central defender has started both of the Blues’ last two games and admitted he would be open to a move to PO4 in the upcoming window.

After making the temporary switch from the Premier League outfit in January, Bernard has featured eight times in League One - appearing both at centre-back and at right-back.

Pompey fans would love to see the Blues sign Di'Shon Bernard this summer.

But after detailing he will be departing Manchester United in the summer, that is something the Pompey fans would love to see the Blues capitalise on if they were to hold promotion ambitions.

We’ve taken a look at the best of the reactions from Twitter.

@GT_Ents: No extension would mean no training fee, but his wage expectations may be the sticking point!!

But he is the calibre of player we should be looking to sign in my opinion.

@Cookie4981: Absolute no brainer, the boys got bags of talent and fits the supposed strategy re signing potential. Get it done!

@BlueArmyAlex: If the club are serious about their ‘buy and sell’ strategy, he’d be a marquee signing.

@Helvetin_: I had suspicions that this is why John Mousinho was playing him more. Giving him a chance to prove himself.

I actually thought he was our man-of-the-match yesterday. Played very well, good presence and wants to play forward.

@Fazzzzerr: Go all out for him. lock him in the training ground until he signs the contract.

@haz_bond: Would take him permanently next season. Towler and Bernard looked a fairly decent pairing yesterday, early stages as it’s only one game. Give them a full preseason together and it could look good.

@PompeyPapa08: We haven't seen a lot of him but what we have seen has been really promising. A centre back pairing of Bernard and Towler would get fans excited.

@Sammstone10: Would like to see us look at this one. Shown enough to be offered a deal. Still young and could form a promising partnership with Towler.

I am a fan of Raggett but I struggle to see how we can be a progressive ball-playing side with him at the back.

@ryanlewis79: You watch us fumble over this deal and he go somewhere like Bolton. From what I’ve seen, he’s composed and has a good eye for a pass. Doesn’t look like he’s the best in the air, but a big improvement on what we have. SIGN.

