The midfielder has made 20 appearances and scored twice since joining from Glentoran

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes his faith in flourishing Terry Devlin continues to be rewarded after passing another tough challenge.

The 20-year-old was handed a right wing-back role in Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood - having previously played there just once in his fledgling career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland under-21 international responded with a strong showing hailed as ‘absolutely outstanding’ by his impressed head coach.

A return of 14 league outings so far this term has taken even Devlin by surprise during his maiden season in English football.

Terry Devlin was asked to play right wing-back at Fleetwood, a role he had played just once before. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Crucially, he has the trust of Mousinho, who has high hopes for the midfielder.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Terry was brilliant at Fleetwood. Apart from the positional aspect of it, I didn’t have any concerns, I knew he had the qualities to be able to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has the endeavour, the work-rate, he’s hungry and is also really, really good on the ball.

‘Terry has played there once before, I spoke to him Friday and he told me. Although I’m pretty sure never with this much on a game at this stage of the season, so credit to him for playing as well as he did.

‘It’s something I did when I was young. Not at right wing-back, but I was a central midfielder who played 50-odd league games at right-back. I know it’s something you can definitely do and he was absolutely outstanding.

‘Terry is coming on in leaps and bounds and has become a better athlete. It’s a big thing for us in terms of athleticism, this is his first time in full-time football in this country, it’s different from what he has experienced in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had a few right wing-back options other than Terry. Gav (Whyte) has played there, Abu has played there for us, Paddy as well, it’s just trying to figure out what suited the game.

‘All those players have played there when we’ve changed in-game, which is something different from when you start the match, but we landed on Terry as the player we thought was the best one.’

Although Kamara was initially considered for the role, fortunately Mousinho opted to retain the Norwich loanee in an attacking role.

And his touch of class in the 25th minute proved to be the difference between the sides as the Blues collected a crucial three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘You probably saw how defensively disciplined Terry had to be in the Fleetwood game.

‘I know Abs would be that, but you lose a bit more of him going forward. If he’s receiving the ball in these areas deeper, I don’t think that’s as effective. Whereas Terry is.