The Yokohama Football Film Festival 2021 was held over from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally going ahead this weekend.

And Our Club has been recognised, with the Blues being accorded the ‘best club’ award at the event.

Jury member Junki Koike, a professional footballer in Japan, said: ‘They had many changes of ownership and then bankruptcy.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘That was just like Tokyo Verdy, who I played for last year, also changed its top management.

‘That’s why I thought a lot of things while watching it.

‘Now I play in Yokohama FC which is also a citizens’ club. I wish Portsmouth Football Club good luck.’

Our Club will be shown at the festival on Sunday and in a cinema in Yokohama on Tuesday (October 12).

Pompey fans spell out Ours in the Fratton End on opening day of the 2013-14 season against Oxford. Picture: Joe Pepler

The film was up against stiff competition, including The Miracle of Tapei – the story of how a small-town team in Germany represented their country in the women’s World Cup in 1981 – and The Bromley Boys, a comedy based around supporting the non-league club in the late 1960s.

Barnaby Fox, director of Our Club, said: ‘We greatly appreciate the Best Club award. Thank you to the jury.

‘The film’s executive producers, Colin Farnery and Ian Silvester, were both heavily involved in saving Portsmouth FC.

‘Such recognition is a tribute to all involved, but mainly the fans!’

Our Club is still available to buy in DVD format for just £5 from the Pompey Store and also online via eBay.