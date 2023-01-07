Colby Bishop holds off Spurs' Davinson Sánchez during their FA Cup third-round encounter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Many feared the worst, particularly having dismissed Danny Cowley earlier in the week, yet the Blues put up a fight to lose 1-0 against the Premier League side.
A number of strong, battling displays came throughout Pompey’s team, but some in particular stood out. Here are our player ratings...
Didn’t have a shot to deal with in first half, although Son’s corners always tested and gave some nervy moments. Rose to the challenge superbly, helping keep a strong backline. The pick of the three centre-halves. Loves defending against sides coming at him and once again showed that talent. Blocked and headed everything. Tottenham's Son Heung-min is challenged by Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson. Picture: AP Photo/Kin Cheung Handled Harry Kane & Co superbly, fighting for everything and again reminding us defending is his strength. Never gave an inch. Been quite a find for Pompey and another strong display. Accomplished showing against Son and Sessegnon, who struggled to find a way past. Not his day, given little chance coming forward and some uncomfortable moments in defence. Stuck at it, though. Ryan Tunnicliffe tackles Spurs forward Son Heung-Min at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages (Replaced by Michael Jacobs in 85th minute) Hit a good run of form since the World Cup and another eye-catching showing full of heart, effort and refusal to surrender. (Replaced by Josh Koroma on 75 mins) Can be careless at times but again was willing to put a foot in and always capable of using the ball progressively. (Replaced by Ronan Curtis in 87th minute) - Spent the afternoon as a willing worker, chasing lost causes. On occasions cruelly denied by the unfortunate bounce of the ball. (Replaced by Josh Koroma on 75 minutes) As so often, good moments and bad moments, an ongoing frustration. Had game’s best chance of first half with spectacular bicycle kick. (Re Reeco Hackett challenges Spurs' Pape Matar Sarr during the FA Cup third-round clash. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages (Replaced Ryan Tunnicliffe on 75 mins) - Great reception from the travelling fans after four-and-a-half months out injured and received a booking for a booking for a full-blooded challenge on Bryan Gil. Had pace and movement on the counter to threaten, but disappointingly several times couldn’t retain the ball or hold it up. (Replaced Colby Bishop on 85 mins) (Replaced Joe Morrell on 85 mins) (Replaced Owen Dale on 87 mins) Sean Raggett heads clear against Spurs. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages