Colby Bishop battles with Accrington's Doug Tharme in Pompey's Crown Ground encounter. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

A three-game sentence, to be precise, as the Ipswich man’s fitful season flirted from one extreme to the other at a chilly Accrington.

It was Pigott’s excellent glancing header from Paddy Lane’s right-wing cross which handed the Blues a 13th-minute lead against the 10 men of Stanley.

Team numbers were then evened up on 66 minutes – with the striker the subject of his own red card.

Having miscontrolled Joe Morrell’s through ball, Pigott lunged in on substitute keeper Toby Savin, warranting his dismissal and accompanying three-match ban.

From goal number five of a disappointing loan spell, arriving in only his second start under John Mousinho, the ex-AFC Wimbledon man now cruelly finds himself out of the team once more.

Thankfully the Blues were already 2-0 at the time of his untimely exit, through Pigott and Reeco Hackett, albeit rather flatteringly.

Despite Accrington losing keeper Lukas Jensen on 10 minutes after bringing down Lane, the hosts were largely the better side, making a mockery of their numerical disadvantage.

Indeed, Mousinho’s men struggled to dominate possession until Pigott’s red card, with a frustrating showing considering the helpful circumstances.

Substitute Matt Lowe even hit the bar late on, yet it was Colby Bishop, the Accrington old boy, who added a third nine minutes from time.

He chose not to celebrate goal number 20 for the season against the club where he served for three campaigns, but the 603 hardy travelling souls did cheer.

Substitute Korede Adedoyin pulled on back in the 88th minute, but Pompey had enough to see the job through for a 3-1 trium[h and return to winning ways following successive defeats.

Mousinho had shuffled his side at Accrington, with Louis Thompson handed a second start since the end of August.

The ex-Norwich midfielder had been forced to bide his time since returning from a broken leg at the turn of the year, yet was among two changes.

Thompson came in for Ryan Tunnicliffe in the centre of midfield, while Reeco Hackett replaced Owen Dale on the left flank.

The omitted pair dropped to the bench, while Joe Pigott continued in the side having impressed against Sheffield Wednesday in his first start under Mousinho.

Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi travelled, yet failed to make the 18-man squad, while Denver Hume was overlooked completely and Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack still sidelined by injury.

Meanwhile, former Pompey Academy player – and Blues fan – Tommy Leigh started for struggling Accrington as he continues to shine in the Football League.

The match got underway in snow and, on three minutes, Hackett’s cross from the left was cleared only so far as Pigott, who lashed a first-time right-footed shot well over the bar.

Then, on 10 minutes, Accrington were reduced to 10-men, with goalkeeper Lukas Jensen giving his marching orders.

A huge kick from Matt Macey inside his six-yard box sailed down the middle, over the head of Colby Bishop, and was collected by Lane, who found himself clean through.

Accrington keeper Jensen came racing out and caught the Irishman as he attempted to go around him some 30-yards from goal.

Despite suspicions a home defender had got back to cover, the red card was shown, and suddenly the Blues had the numerical advantage.

Dan Martin came off for back-up keeper Toby Savin – but more agony was to come for Stanley.

From the resulting free-kick, the ball was played out to Lane on the right and his left-footed delivery was superbly glanced home by Pigott to make it 1-0 after 13 minutes.

It was the perfect start for the visitors, created and scored by two players only reintroduced to the starting XI the previous Saturday in ongoing bids to claim a regular spot.

Accrington suffered another blow when, on 22 minutes, they were forced into a second substitution, with the injured Mo Sangare replaced by Baba Fernandes.

Stanley were feeling hard done-by and their paranoia deepened when Harvey Rodgers was punished for jumping into Lane during an aerial challenge which left the Blues winger requiring treatment.

On 38 minutes, a careless mistake from Ryley Towler gifted possession to Accrington, allowing Shaun Whalley to fire in a right-footed shot from outside the box which flew straight into the arms of Macey.

At the other end, Bishop, with back to goal and on the byline, juggled the ball and lifted it behind him, seemingly heading towards Hackett on the far post.

However, Fernandes was on hand to flick the ball away and prevent what would surely have been a certain goal for Pompey.

With half-time approaching, the game had to be stopped after Accrington boss John Coleman collided with the linesman in front of the dug-outs, but both were able to continue.

During time added-on, a header into Pompey’s box was latched onto by Doug Tharme, who lifted it first time onto the top of the bar and out for a goal kick.

With the Blues leading 1-0 at the break, the second half opened with Joe Morrell earning a booking following a foul on Whalley, with Mousinho following suit for comments made.

Pompey extended their lead on 58 minutes through Hackett.

Rafferty’s cross from the right fell to Raggett who, with back to goal, touched it to the winger, who netted with a lovely left-footed finish high into the net to make it 2-0.

Moments later an excellent through ball from Ogilvie put Hackett free in the box down the left and he unselfishly squared to Bishop, but Pompey’s leading scorer was unable to connect at the far post.

Numbers were evened up on 66 minutes when Pigott was shown a straight red card after lunging in on Savin.

Morrell put the striker clean through, yet his first touch was awful, and in his desperation to make amends, he jumped in with a right-footed challenge which connected with the keeper and not the ball.

With Accrington players demanding justice, they got their wish with Pigott given his marching orders.

Accrington were inevitably buoyed and Macey produced a smart save from Tharme’s header, while Matt Lowe struck the bar.