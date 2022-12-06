Accrington owner in bid to reassure fans ahead of Portsmouth's trip to Wham Stadium

Conscious of the freezing conditions expected to hit the Lancashire town in the build-up to the Blues’ latest visit to the north-west, the Accy supremo said the forthcoming weather has been on their radar for some time.

As a result, with measures in place, he currently believes the League One fixture – scheduled for a 3pm kick-off – should be ‘fine’ to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holt then added that fans would be advised on the match’s status well in advance ‘if the situation changes’.

The Met Office has warned severe cold weather is set to hit England this week, with overnight temperatures set to plummet to -6C in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, temperatures in Accrington will not rise above 3C between now and Saturday, with mercury in local thermometers expected to consistently drop to between -2C and -4C during the same period.

With Blues fans seeing three games at the Wham Stadium postponed in recent years due to weather conditions, they’re conscious a repeat could be on the cards – especially ahead of a potential 536-mile round trip and nine hours of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures in Accrington are expected to dip to below zero in the days leading up to Pompey's latest trip to the Wham Stadium Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, by engaging with a Pompey supporter via Twitter, Holt has admitted the ground staff at Accrington were already taking action to prevent a another postponement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about likely conditions, the Accrington owner said: ‘We’re all over this. Been discussing weather for days.

‘Think we’ll be fine but will give as much notice as possible if the situation changes.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a number of EFL clubs requesting their kick-off time be brought forward on Saturday because of England’s World Cup quarter-final with France (7pm), there’s no suggestion that the Accrington v Pompey game is included in those applications.

All fans, however, are welcome to stay and watch the match in Coley’s Bar, which is situated within the Wham Stadium.