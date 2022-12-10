Accrington v Portsmouth: what’s been said by Danny Cowley & John Coleman, team news, predicted XI, form, key stats and officials
With the Arctic blast set to hit England over the weekend, Pompey make the long trip north as they face Accrington at the Wham Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).
What’s been said
John Coleman
‘Colby did great for us and there’s no one more who wants him to do well as me.
‘He went to good people so you’ve got to hope he kicks on again and earns Pompey a few quid and we get a kick back from that as well.
‘He deserves to go a long way and deserves the recognition he’s getting now and deserves the goals he scores because he works himself into the ground every day.
‘When he played for us, he was like a battering ram and I’m sure he’s having the same conversations with Danny Cowley as he had with me.
‘He’s a good character and you don’t see many of them in modern football.’
Danny Cowley
‘I think John Coleman is a brilliant manager, he’s done a fantastic job over many, many years.
‘He’s taken them from a non-league club and now they’re a Football League club and year on year he is able to find players from the lower levels.
‘His teams play with an incredible energy, an intensity, they’re incredibly humble, they give everything they’ve got and are a really difficult opponent.
‘They’re really competitive, they play man to man style, they ask lots of questions of you and they have some real talented players within that as well.
‘It is always a game we look forward to, we know we have to be at our physical and mental best to be able to perform the way we want to to be able to get the result we want.’
Team news
Accrington
Accrington will be without star man Sean McConville, who is out with a long-term knee injury.
The 33-year-old was forced off in the first half against Sheffield Wednesday in November and is set to spend an extended period on the treatment table.
Last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United did see a double boost with Ryan Astley and Joe Pritchard making their returns to the squad.
After one day’s training, Everton loanee Astley appeared in the starting XI for the first time in over a month after being sidelined with a knee problem.
The 21-year-old, who scooped Accy’s September player of the month award, featured for 77 minutes on his comeback before being taken off as he builds his fitness up.
He was also joined by midfielder Joe Pritchard, who made his first return to the squad in three games.
Like McConville, the 26-year-old was withdrawn in their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday due to a hamstring problem, but is fit to feature against Pompey.
Meanwhile, the game has come too quick for duo Michael Nottingham and Josh Woods who are stepping up their training and are closing in on returns.
Predicted XI: Toby Savin, Ryan Astley, Doug Tharme, Harvey Rodgers, Seamus Conneely, Mitch Clark, Liam Coyle, Joe Pritchard, Ethan Hamilton, Shaun Whalley, Tommy Leigh.
Pompey
Danny Cowley has delivered positive injuries news ahead of their trip to Accrington, with Michael Jacobs and the hope of a right-back returning for the trip to the Wham Stadium.
Jacobs has been absent from the Blues’ squad since October, where he picked up a hamstring problem during a 15 minute cameo against Charlton.
The head coach has confirmed the midfielder is available for their trip to Lancashire and is in contention for a place in the squad.
Cowley is also hopefully of a return for one of his three absent right-backs.
Of course, Joe Rafferty is still unavailable with his ongoing groin issue, meaning Zak Swanson is the more likely of the trio to make his comeback from a stomach injury.
Tom Lowery and Louis Thompson are still both absent as they recover from their respective problems.
Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Reeco Hackett, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Accrington: 23/10
1-0 10/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1
Pompey: 5/4
1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1.
Draw: 23/10
0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1.
Officials
Referee: David Rock
Assistants: Robert Akin & Christopher Ward
Fourth official: Matt Corlett
Key stats (all competitions)
Accrington
Record this season: P27 W10 D8 L9
League Position: 19th
Top goalscorer: Ethan Hamilton (5)
Most Assists: Mitchell Clark (6)
Discipline: 55 yellows cards, 1 red card
Pompey
Record this season: P26 W12 D10 L4
League Position: 8th
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (13)
Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)
Discipline: 36 yellows cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Accrington
D 1-1 Oxford United (H) – League One
W 1-0 Barnet (H) – FA Cup
W 1-0 Grimsby (A) – EFL Trophy
L 1-0 Cambridge (A) – League One
L 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One
Pompey
L 2-0 Wycombe (A) – League One
W 3-2 MK Dons (H) – FA Cup
W 2-0 Ipswich (A) – EFL Trophy
D 0-0 Derby (H) – League One
D 1-1 Morecambe – League One
Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)
Ipswich Town v Peterborough United (12.30pm), Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers (12.30pm), Burton Albion v Derby County (2pm), Forest Green Rovers v Cheltenham Town (2pm), Bristol Rovers v Port Vale, Cambridge United v Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City v Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons v Fleetwood Town, Morecambe v Charlton Athletic, Oxford United v Barnsley.