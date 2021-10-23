Accrington v Portsmouth: What's been said, team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm) at the Wham Stadium.

Accrington team news

Ross Sykes is Accrington boss John Coleman’s only new injury concern after he missed Tuesday night’s 3-2 win at Charlton with a thigh injury.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender’s fitness will be assessed in the build-up to the game, with Sam Sherring ready to step in again.

Accy will likely be without star striker Dion Charles once more as his dispute with the club continues.

He’s played only eight times this season despite being fit, with his last outing coming against MK Dons on August 28.

Coleman has questioned Charles’ commitment to the club after being linked with a move away in the summer.

Pompey travel to Accrington in League One

Joe Pritchard, Joel Mumbongo, Harvey Rodgers and Joe Hardy remain out.

Predicted line-up:

Toby, Savin, Yeboah Amankwah, Michael Nottingham, Sam Sherring, Ethan Hamilton, Seamus Conneely, David Morgan, Matt Butcher, Sean McConville, Harry Pell, Colby Bishop. Subs: James Trafford, John O’Sullivan, Archie Procter, Tommy Leigh, Lewis Mansell, Jack Nolan, Jovan Malcolm.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is expected to ring the changes following Tuesday night’s defeat at the hands of Ipswich.

He could also revert back to a 4-3-2-1 formation after utilising a 3-5-2 formation in recent games but without much success results wise.

The chances are he will stick with Gavin Bazunu despite his recent costly errors in the defeats to Rotherham and Ipswich.

But others might not be so lucky, with Sean Williams, Ryan Tunicliffe, John Marquis and Lee Brown among those in danger of bring dropped.

On stand by if Cowley does wield the axe are Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Miguel Azeez, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Mahlon Romeo, Reeco Hackett, Joe Morrell, Sean Williams, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, Subs: Alex Bass, Lee Brown, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Miquel Azzez, John Marquis, Michael Jacobs, George Hirst.

They said what?

John Coleman

‘This is going to be a tough game, I have watched Portsmouth a number of times and they are better than their league position suggests.

‘I know Danny and Nicky (Cowley) well, they are good football people who are keen and conscientious about their job and it’s only a matter of time before they start firing and we have to be at our best to stop them.

’They have good players, players who can hurt you, and it’s something we have to be mindful of but we have good players as well.’

Danny Cowley

‘I’m really looking forward to Accrington, I wish I could play.

‘I’m 43 today, but with the feeling I’ve got right now I think I could!

‘As professional sportspeople you spend your whole life proving people wrong. This is a great chance to prove people wrong.

‘Ipswich played in a certain way to exploit what they perceive to be our weaknesses.

‘Everyone’s doubting us. They’re doubting our minerals and substance. That really hurts me.

‘Doubt us technically and tactically, but please don’t doubt our minerals. It hurts.

‘Fight: We have to find it.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Accrington: 15/8

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 7/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 9/4

0-0 17/2, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Geoff Eltringham

Key Stats (All competitions)

Accrington

Record this season: P17 W8 D3 L6

League position: (10th – 19 points)

Top Scorer: Colby Bishop (5)

Top Assists: Sean McConvile (5)

Discipline: 35 yellow 0 red

Pompey

Record this season: P16 W4 D3 L9

League position: (17th – 15 points)

Top Scorer: John Marquis (4)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 26 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Accrington

W 3-2 Charlton (A) – League One

L 1-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 5-0 Leicester U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 2-1 Ipswich (H) – League One

L 5-1 Oxford United (A) – League One

Pompey

L 4-0 Ipswich (H) – League One

L 4-1 Rotherham (A) – League One

L 2-0 Sutton United (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 4-0 Sunderland (H) – League One

L 2-1 Burton (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)