And that’s led to many Toon fans hoping manager Eddie Howe gives the 33-year-old a place in his coaching set-up as doubts continue over his St James’ Park playing career.

The Gosport-born midfielder has been restricted to just six Premier League games for United this season as they close in on a top-four finish and Champions League football next term.

His latest outing came as an 89th-minute substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brentford, when he replaced fellow substitute Anthony Gordan in the dying moments of the game.

The victory was the Toon’s fifth in a row, but rather than join in with the celebrations at the final whistle at the Brentford Community Stadium, Ritchie was spotted consoling Gordan, who was unhappy with Howe’s decision.

Spotted placing an arm around the £40m January arrival’s shoulder, the Pompey Academy graduate spoke at length with the former Everton winger to try to diffuse the situation and to explain the decision was for the good of the team.

That led to many Newcastle fans hailing Ritchie and his continued presence in Howe’s match-day squads, despite his lack of minutes.

@mischiefofmags posted on Twitter: ‘There’s only one Matt Ritchie. He is glue for this project and one of Newcastle’s most important players over the last decade.’

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates with Matt Ritchie following the Toon's recent Premier League win against Wolves Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

@Magpie24_7 wrote: ‘Would love Ritchie to stay! Maybe playing in the U23s and let him play a similar role to Tom Huddlestone at Man Utd and then retire here join the coaching team with Eddie! Think he'd be a class act for our younger players.’

@grahamcrosby said: ‘One of the reasons I'd love to see him get a new contract. Still has a bit to offer on the playing side, but I can easily see him on Eddie's staff for years to come. Still one of my favourite players.’

@lee_boyes added: ‘Always loved Ritchie from day one, his passion and understanding of our club, fan base been second to none and never here him complaining about sitting waiting for his call to come off the bench and play his part for the club great player all round for us, respect.’

@Peteguy999 commented: ;If Matt Ritchie doesn’t move straight on to the coaching staff it’s a huge loss. I love him.’

Meanwhile, @ZacSaleski joined in by stating: ‘Ritchie would make for a good coach, love to see him on staff.’

Ritchie, who has an Online Masters in Football Business & Management and has taken charge of numerous academy training sessions at Newcastle, has been with the club since July 2016 following his £12m move from Bournemouth.

He’s racked up 194 appearances for the Toon, but this season could be his last in the north east as he enters the final months of his contract.

Indeed, it was reported earlier in the campaign that the Scotland international would be allowed to leave.

There’s been no update on Ritchie’s future as focus centres on Newcastle’s bid to seal a top-four place.

Yet there’s hope down these parts that a reunion with Pompey could be on the cards.

That stems from Ritchie’s 2020 admission that he’s got unfinished business with the Blues and is hungry for a Fratton return.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley also told The News last November that he believes the player will finish his career at PO4.