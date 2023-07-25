Abu Kamara in action against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What’s more AFC Wimbledon ran out 1-0 winners on a disappointing night for John Mousinho’s men.

The decisive moment arrived in the 27th minute when Ali Al-Hamadi’s right-wing cross was deflected into his own net by Ben Stevenson for an unfortunate own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly, the Blues struggled to regain their momentum after that blow, extinguishing an encouraging start to the game for the visitors.

Indeed, opposition keeper Nik Tzanev was not truly tested by a team which triumphed against Crawley in a behind-closed-doors game on Saturday afternoon.

Not that Pompey’s often lacklustre showing disheartened the noisy 1,215 travelling faithful in a Plough Lane crowd of 3,047.

Nonetheless, it was a poor showing overall from Mousinho's troops as they head into their final pre-season friendly at Bristol City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were without Colby Bishop (stiffness) and Sean Raggett (back spasm) from their 20-man squad, with both having played 60 minutes against Crawley.

Elsewhere, 22-minute hat-trick hero Kusini Yengi found himself on the bench once more, despite Saturday’s impressive entrance.

Although there was a start for Joe Rafferty after injury, with the right-back handed the captaincy for his second friendly outing of the summer.

Meanwhile, there was no sign of the new goalkeeper John Mousinho had hoped to have recruited in time to be involved, but that continues to rumble on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Josh Oluwayemi was on the bench and would be introduced at half-time time for Will Norris.

As for Wimbledon, ex-Pompey left-back Lee Brown started for the hosts, with Alex Bass, on loan from Sunderland, on the bench, and former head physio Bobby Bacic among their backroom.

Pompey started brightly enough, with Gavin Whyte firing over following an excellent move and the League One side generally dictating play.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes, albeit in unfortunate Pompey circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Al-Hamadi had Ryley Towler in knots down the Blues’ left before sending in a low cross which was diverted by the sliding Stevenson against the inside of the far post and into the net.

It was unlucky for the midfielder and against the run of play, but Wimbledon had their lead.

Disappointingly, the Blues’ response was poor, barely raising themselves other than Anthony Scully flagged offside as he chased an overhit Connor Ogilvie pass.

They did rally briefly in first-half stoppage time, yet Wombles keeper Nik Tzanev remained untroubled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oluwayemi and Swason were introduced at the break for Norris and Rafferty, two scheduled substitutions, but the Blues continued to struggle to spark.

Yengi was finally introduced on 69 minutes for Whyte as Mousinho began to bring all his substitutes on to top up match minutes, yet the Wombles remained comfortable.

Substitute Terry Devlin did have a glimpse in the 90th minute when he won two tackles and then elected to try to lob the keeper from 35-yards rather than close down on goal.

That was the be Pompey’s final moment as the whistle sounded on 1-0 defeat at Plough Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey: Norris (46 Oluwayemi), Rafferty (46 mins Swanson), Poole (60 mins Shaughnessy), Towler, Ogilvie (76 mins Sparkes), Lowery (76 mins Morrell), Stevenson, Whyte (69 mins Yengi), Kamara (76 mins Devlin), Scully (69 mins Lane), Saydee.

Subs Not Used: Pack.