AFC Wimbledon's shock new face with ex-Portsmouth, Chelsea, AC Milan and Everton man training with League Two side

He played for Pompey in the Premier League, won it with Chelsea and represented AC Milan – now he’s training with AFC Wimbledon.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

But Asmir Begovic’s presence with the League Two club is strictly for training purposes ahead of an anticipated switch to QPR.

The goalkeeper who started his career at Fratton Park is presently seeking a new challenge after leaving Everton in the summer.

During his time at Goodison Park, the 36-year-old made just four appearances, yet faced West Ham in the Premier League as recently as September 2022.

Intent on continuing his career, the man who took the title with Chelsea in 2016-17 is reportedly on his way to Championship side QPR.

Begovic has also been linked with Premier League newcomers Luton as the former Bosnia & Herzegovina international’s stock remains high.

In the meantime, he has trained with AFC Wimbledon, who revealed their surprise guest on a Twitter post.

It said: ‘We were today joined at training by Premier League winner Asmir Begović, who is maintaining his fitness as he plots his next move. It’s been great to have Asmir involved in our preparations for the 2023/24 season.’

Asmir Begovic started his career off at Fratton Park. Picture: Tony MarshallAsmir Begovic started his career off at Fratton Park. Picture: Tony Marshall
Begovic made 17 appearances for Pompey after emerging through their youth ranks, yet left in February 2010.

Although it was a controversial departure, with the Blues required to pay Spurs £1m before selling him to Stoke as he had already agreed on a White Hart Lane move.

After 172 appearances for the Potters, he joined Chelsea in an £8m deal in July 2015, but would play just 33 matches there in two seasons.

However, in 2016-17 he won a Premier League winners’ medal and also finished as runners-up in the FA Cup.

Since then, Begovic has turned out for Bournemouth, FK Qarabag, AC Milan and Everton.

He departed Goodison Park this summer following the expiry of his contract, having featured 10 times in two years.

